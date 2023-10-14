MVFC foes meet when the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) and the Indiana State Sycamores (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State sports the 33rd-ranked defense this season (311 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 24th-best with a tally of 418 yards per game. Indiana State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 261.2 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 84th with 380.6 total yards ceded per contest.

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Indiana State Illinois State 261.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (42nd) 380.6 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (24th) 121.6 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.4 (26th) 139.6 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.6 (40th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 404 passing yards, or 80.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 43 times for 260 yards (52 per game) with three touchdowns.

Korbin Allen has run for 119 yards across 34 carries.

Harry Van Dyne's 336 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has recorded 186 receiving yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Kevin Barnett's 11 targets have resulted in six grabs for 59 yards.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,124 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 71.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 63 rushing yards on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 354 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Cole Mueller has racked up 200 yards on 47 attempts, scoring four times.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 425 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 29 catches and three touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 248 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eddie Kasper has racked up 26 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 43.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

