Our projection model predicts the Illinois State Redbirds will take down the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hancock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-19.6) 46.6 Illinois State 33, Indiana State 13

Week 7 MVFC Predictions

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last year.

A total of six of Sycamores games last year hit the over.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Sycamores vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 31.4 17.8 36.7 19 23.5 16 Indiana State 12.4 34 10 27 14 38.7

