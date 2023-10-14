Indiana State vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our projection model predicts the Illinois State Redbirds will take down the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hancock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Indiana State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Illinois State (-19.6)
|46.6
|Illinois State 33, Indiana State 13
Week 7 MVFC Predictions
- Missouri State vs Western Illinois
- Northern Iowa vs South Dakota State
- Missouri State vs Western Illinois
- North Dakota State vs North Dakota
- Southern Illinois vs Murray State
- Southern Illinois vs Murray State
- Youngstown State vs South Dakota
- Northern Iowa vs South Dakota State
- North Dakota State vs North Dakota
- Youngstown State vs South Dakota
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last year.
- A total of six of Sycamores games last year hit the over.
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.
Sycamores vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Illinois State
|31.4
|17.8
|36.7
|19
|23.5
|16
|Indiana State
|12.4
|34
|10
|27
|14
|38.7
