The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-17) 48.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-16.5) 48.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Ball State vs. Toledo Betting Trends

  • Ball State has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 17 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.