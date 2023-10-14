In the contest between the Toledo Rockets and Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rockets to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Ball State vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (48.5) Toledo 37, Ball State 19

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Cardinals' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Ball State games this season is 2.6 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this game.

The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this season.

Toledo has not covered the spread when they are at least 17.5-point favorites (0-2).

Out of five Rockets games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The average total for Toledo games this season has been 51.5, 3.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Cardinals vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40.8 23.0 44.0 21.0 34.5 27.0 Ball State 16.5 33.7 24.0 23.5 12.8 38.8

