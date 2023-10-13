Eva Lys' run in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Ekaterina (1996) Makarova. Lys' monyeline odds to win the tournament at BT Arena are +400, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Lys at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Lys' Next Match

After beating Jaqueline Adina Cristian 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, Lys will meet Makarova in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Lys Stats

In the Round of 16, Lys was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Cristian on Thursday.

Lys is 18-11 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

In eight hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Lys is 15-7 in matches.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Lys has played 18.3 games per match. She won 56.2% of them.

Lys, in 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 18.9 games per match and won 57.6% of them.

Lys has won 47.3% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games over the past year.

Lys has claimed 67.1% of her service games on hard courts and 48.3% of her return games over the past year.

