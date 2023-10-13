Indiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Clark County, Indiana this week? We have the information here.
Clark County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week
Charlestown High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corydon Central High School at Silver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sellersburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
