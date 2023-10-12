Predators vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Predators are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Kraken fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last outing.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators won six of their 12 games (50.0%) when favored on the moneyline last season.
- Nashville registered a 6-6 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 52.4% to win.
- Nashville and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 40 times last season.
Predators vs Kraken Additional Info
Predators vs. Kraken Rankings
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|223 (28th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|236 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|44 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 223 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 28th in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.
- The 44 power-play goals Nashville put up last season (on 250 chances) ranked 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators had the league's 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.6%).
- Nashville scored six shorthanded goals last season.
- The Predators' 82.55% penalty-kill success rate was sixth-best in the league.
- The Predators won the eighth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.2%.
- Nashville scored on 9.2% of its shots as a team (26th in league).
- The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
