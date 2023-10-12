The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Broncos Insights

The Chiefs average 25.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the Broncos surrender per contest (36.2).

This season Denver scores 8.2 more points per game (24.2) than Kansas City gives up (16).

The Chiefs average 381 yards per game, 69.6 fewer yards than the 450.6 the Broncos give up per outing.

Denver collects 26.8 more yards per game (328.2) than Kansas City gives up per contest (301.4).

This season, the Chiefs rack up 123 rushing yards per game, 64.6 fewer than the Broncos allow per outing (187.6).

Denver rushes for 104.2 yards per game, seven more yards than the 97.2 Kansas City allows.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (5).

This season Denver has turned the ball over eight times, two more than Kansas City's takeaways (6).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (30.5) is higher than their overall average (25.6). But their average points allowed at home (15.5) is lower than overall (16).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (386) is higher than their overall average (381). But their average yards allowed at home (285.5) is lower than overall (301.4).

In home games, Kansas City racks up 264.5 passing yards per game and gives up 168.5. That's more than it gains overall (258), and less than it allows (204.2).

The Chiefs accumulate 121.5 rushing yards per game at home (1.5 less than their overall average), and give up 117 at home (19.8 more than overall).

At home, the Chiefs convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (51.5%), and less than they allow (35.4%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York W 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network

Broncos Away Performance

In road games, the Broncos score 25.5 points per game and concede 49. That is more than they score (24.2) and allow (36.2) overall.

The Broncos accumulate 337 yards per game away from home (8.8 more than their overall average), and give up 598.5 in away games (147.9 more than overall).

Denver accumulates 254 passing yards per game in road games (30 more than its overall average), and gives up 338 in away games (75 more than overall).

The Broncos rack up 83 rushing yards per game in away games (21.2 less than their overall average), and concede 260.5 in road games (72.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Broncos convert 39.1% of third downs and allow 52.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (39.3%), and more than they allow (40.7%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Miami L 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago W 31-28 CBS 10/8/2023 New York L 31-21 CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay - CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City - CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN

