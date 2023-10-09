On Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are favored by just 1 point as they attempt to halt a three-game skid in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2). The game's over/under has been listed at 44.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers. Before the Packers take on the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1) 44.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-1) 44.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites this year.

Out of Las Vegas' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

Against the spread as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Packers are 3-1.

Of four Green Bay games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

