Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Looking for Taylor's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of last year's season stats, Taylor ran for 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and had 28 catches (40 targets) for 143 yards.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is on the injury list for the Colts.

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Taylor 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 192 861 4 4.5 40 28 143 0

Taylor Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Texans 31 161 1 4 14 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 9 54 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 21 71 0 3 20 0 Week 4 Titans 20 42 0 1 1 0 Week 7 @Titans 10 58 0 7 27 0 Week 8 Commanders 16 76 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 22 147 1 2 16 0 Week 11 Eagles 22 84 1 3 10 0 Week 12 Steelers 20 86 1 3 12 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 21 82 0 3 21 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 13 0

