Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 22nd in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 126.8 per game.

Henry, who leads the team with 285 rushing yards on 73 carries (71.3 ypg), has made two trips to the end zone. Henry also has reeled in six passes for 82 yards (20.5 ypg).

Henry vs. the Colts

Henry vs the Colts (since 2021): 4 GP / 105.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 105.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Colts this season.

Henry will play against the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense this week. The Colts allow 126.8 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Colts' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

The Titans, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.2% of the time while running 48.8%.

He has carried the ball in 73 of his team's 104 total rushing attempts this season (70.2%).

Henry has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored three of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

He has nine red zone carries for 81.8% of the team share (his team runs on 44% of its plays in the red zone).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs

