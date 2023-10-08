DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Hopkins has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 216 yards on 18 receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Josh Whyle (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kyle Philips (FP/knee): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 18 216 29 0 12.0

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0

Rep DeAndre Hopkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.