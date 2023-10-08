Star running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Check out player props for the top performers in this contest between the Titans and the Colts.

Sign up to bet on the Titans-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Anthony Richardson Touchdown Odds

Richardson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Richardson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +360

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Michael Pittman Jr. - - 60.5 (-110) Jonathan Taylor - 46.5 (-110) - Kylen Granson - - 23.5 (-110) Alec Pierce - - 24.5 (-110) Anthony Richardson 211.5 (-110) 43.5 (-110) - Josh Downs - - 34.5 (-110)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 75.5 (-110) 10.5 (-110) DeAndre Hopkins - - 53.5 (-122) Chris Moore - - 27.5 (-105) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 28.5 (-110) Tyjae Spears - 24.5 (-110) 14.5 (-110) Ryan Tannehill 215.5 (-110) - - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 31.5 (-110)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.