Alec Pierce has a favorable matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans allow 241.3 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Pierce has seven catches for 114 yards this season. He has been targeted 14 times, and puts up 28.5 yards per contest.

Pierce vs. the Titans

Pierce vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 58.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 58.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 241.3 passing yards the Titans concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Titans have surrendered five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th in league play.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Pierce has been targeted on 14 of his team's 141 passing attempts this season (9.9% target share).

He averages 8.1 yards per target this season (114 yards on 14 targets).

Having played four games this season, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

