Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Drake Bulldogs and Valparaiso Beacons go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bulldogs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-29.8) 59.3 Drake 45, Valparaiso 15

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 games with a spread last year.

The Beacons and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Bulldogs games last season hit the over.

Beacons vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 13.5 40.3 24 27 11.5 32 Valparaiso 19.5 31.8 23 25.5 16 38

