The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hawkeyes favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-2.5) 38.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa (-1.5) 39.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Purdue has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Iowa has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

