Purdue vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hawkeyes favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-2.5)
|38.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-1.5)
|39.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Iowa has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.