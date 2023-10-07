Louisville vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team features a stout defense, with the Fighting Irish 14th in points per game conceded, and the Cardinals 23rd. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.
- Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
- The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
