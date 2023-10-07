Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 6 is sure to please. The matchups include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Indiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Butler Bulldogs at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)
Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
