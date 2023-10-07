As of October 7 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Colts have had the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +12500.

The implied probability of the Colts winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has won twice against the spread this year.

There have been three Colts games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

The Colts have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Colts own the 18th-ranked offense this year (322.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 390.5 yards allowed per game.

The Colts rank 14th in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) this year.

Colts Impact Players

In three games, Anthony Richardson has passed for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.

In addition, Richardson has run for 131 yards and four scores.

On the ground, Zack Moss has scored one touchdown and accumulated 280 yards (93.3 per game).

In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six receptions for 42 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Gardner Minshew has passed for 398 yards (132.7 per game), completing 66.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Colts' Zaire Franklin has collected 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in his four games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +10000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +5000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +50000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +3500 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +10000 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +10000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.