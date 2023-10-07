The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) host the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 42.5.

Eastern Michigan ranks fourth-worst in total offense (260.2 yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (414.8 yards per game allowed) this year. Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 301 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 95th with 399 total yards allowed per contest.

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -2.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Ball State Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Cardinals are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 328.7 yards per game (-65-worst in college football) and conceding 417.3 (-1-worst).

The Cardinals are -21-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24 per game) and -23-worst in points conceded (29.7).

Ball State is -19-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (204.3), and -94-worst in passing yards allowed (282.7).

The Cardinals are accumulating 124.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-51-worst in college football), and giving up 134.7 per game (104th).

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ball State hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Ball State has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Ball State has been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has recored 480 passing yards, or 96 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with five interceptions.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 316 yards, or 63.2 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kiael Kelly has compiled 87 yards on 23 carries.

Qian Magwood has hauled in 241 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tanner Koziol has 20 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 169 yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ahmad Edwards' 10 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 153 yards (30.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sidney Houston Jr., the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded 2.5 sacks, three TFL and 20 tackles.

Tyler Potts has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and two passes defended.

