The Eastern Michigan Eagles are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-2.5) Over (42.5) Eastern Michigan 27, Ball State 17

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals are 1-2 against the spread.

Out of theCardinals' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Ball State games this season is 10.5 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

The Eagles have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Eagles' four games this season has hit the over.

Eastern Michigan games average 48.8 total points per game this season, 6.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 16.2 22.4 26 20 9.7 24 Ball State 17.8 35.6 24 23.5 13.7 43.7

