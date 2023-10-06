Indiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Washington County, Indiana this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week
Scottsburg High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.