The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) host a Big Ten battle against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (419.4 yards allowed per game), Illinois has had more success on offense, ranking 72nd in the FBS offensively averaging 390.8 yards per game. Nebraska ranks 95th with 348.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 36th with 325.6 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Illinois Nebraska 390.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (93rd) 419.4 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.6 (47th) 144.0 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.0 (15th) 246.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.4 (128th) 11 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois so far this season. He has 1,081 passing yards, completing 65% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 175 yards (35 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Isaiah Williams' 446 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 30 catches.

Pat Bryant has caught 16 passes for 160 yards (32 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington has compiled 13 grabs for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 477 passing yards (95.4 per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 270 yards (54 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has racked up 224 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 193 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has put together a 137-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 14 targets.

Thomas Fidone II's nine catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 115 yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns.

