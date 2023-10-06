The Indianapolis Colts have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of October 6.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).

The Colts were +15000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +12500, which is the 13th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Out of four Colts games this season, three have gone over the total.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Indianapolis has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Colts have the 18th-ranked offense this season (322.3 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 390.5 yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL with 24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (390.5 points allowed per contest).

Colts Impact Players

In three games, Anthony Richardson has passed for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.

On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and gained 131 yards.

Zack Moss has run for 280 yards (93.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Also, Moss has six receptions for 42 yards and one TD.

In four games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score.

In three games, Gardner Minshew has passed for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.

Zaire Franklin has been wreaking havoc on defense, totaling 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended for the Colts.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +10000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +5000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +50000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +3500 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +10000 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +10000

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.