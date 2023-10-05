Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings
We have TE rankings available for you, heading into Week 5 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 5
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|55.3
|13.8
|7.8
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|52.2
|13.1
|6.8
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|49
|12.3
|6
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|48.2
|12.1
|7.2
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|48
|16
|6
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|46.6
|11.7
|5.8
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|44.5
|14.8
|8.7
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|37.7
|9.4
|6.2
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|35.6
|8.9
|6.5
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|33.6
|8.4
|7.5
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|32.9
|8.2
|5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|30.3
|7.6
|5.8
|George Kittle
|49ers
|28.8
|7.2
|4.8
|David Njoku
|Browns
|27.8
|7
|4.5
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|27.3
|6.8
|2
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|26.9
|6.7
|3.8
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|26.6
|6.7
|4.5
|Noah Fant
|Seahawks
|26
|8.7
|3.7
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|25.8
|8.6
|4.7
|Kylen Granson
|Colts
|25.8
|6.5
|4.8
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|25.3
|6.3
|3.2
|Noah Gray
|Chiefs
|25.2
|6.3
|3.2
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|24.9
|6.2
|4.2
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|24.9
|6.2
|4.2
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|24.5
|6.1
|4
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9
|ABC/ESPN
