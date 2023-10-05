The NFL lineup in Week 5 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Dallas Cowboys playing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5 Amazon Prime Video (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9 ABC/ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

