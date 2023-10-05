The Indianapolis Colts right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Colts are 23rd in the league. They are way higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Colts have had the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +12500.

With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three Colts games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

The Colts have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Colts sport the 16th-ranked offense this season (322.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 390.5 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL with 24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (390.5 points allowed per contest).

Colts Impact Players

In three games, Anthony Richardson has thrown for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.

On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and picked up 131 yards.

In three games, Zack Moss has rushed for 280 yards (93.3 per game) and one TD.

Moss also has six receptions for 42 yards and one score.

In four games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score.

In three games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.

In four games for the Colts, Zaire Franklin has recorded 1.5 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +10000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +5000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +50000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +3500 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +10000 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +10000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.