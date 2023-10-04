At the moment the Indianapolis Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Colts much lower (23rd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Colts' Super Bowl odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-biggest change.

With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has won twice against the spread this year.

Out of four Colts games this year, three have hit the over.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Indianapolis has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (390.5 yards allowed per game), the Colts have had more success offensively, ranking 16th in the NFL by averaging 322.3 yards per game.

The Colts are compiling 24.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 22nd, allowing 24.8 points per game.

Colts Impact Players

In three games, Anthony Richardson has passed for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.

Also, Richardson has run for 131 yards and four scores.

On the ground, Zack Moss has scored one touchdown and accumulated 280 yards (93.3 per game).

Moss also has six receptions for 42 yards and one score.

In four games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score.

Gardner Minshew has passed for 398 yards (132.7 per game), completing 66.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

In four games for the Colts, Zaire Franklin has recorded 1.5 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +10000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +5000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +50000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +3500 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +10000 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +10000

