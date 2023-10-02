As of October 2 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Colts are 25th in the league. They are five spots higher than that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

The Colts have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.

With odds of +15000, the Colts have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this season.

This season, three of the Colts' four games have hit the over.

The Colts have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Indianapolis has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

With 390.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Colts have been forced to rely on their 17th-ranked offense (322.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Colts are averaging 24.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st, giving up 24.8 points per game.

Colts Impact Players

In three games, Anthony Richardson has thrown for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.

On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and picked up 131 yards.

Zack Moss has rushed for 280 yards (93.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Moss also has six receptions for 42 yards and one score.

In four games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 receptions for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score.

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), completing 66.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Zaire Franklin has collected 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Colts.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +10000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +5000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +50000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +3500 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +10000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.