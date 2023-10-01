The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) face the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41 points.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Titans matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Titans vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have hit the gridiron for three games this year, and they have had the lead after the first quarter one time and have trailed two times.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have been knotted up one time and have trailed two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have been outscored in the second quarter in two games this season, and in one game they've been knotted up in the second quarter.

The Bengals have won the second quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Titans have won the third quarter in one game and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in one game and have been knotted up in two games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Titans have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Bengals have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of three games this year, the Titans have been winning after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half two times.

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have been knotted up one time and have trailed two times.

2nd Half

The Titans have lost the second half two times and won in the second half one time in three games this year.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game this season (1-0 in those contests), lost the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

