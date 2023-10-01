Check out best bets for when the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rams vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Rams vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Rams winning by one, the model has the Colts taking home the victory, though the margin is fairly small (1.8 points). Lean toward taking the Colts.
  • The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 52.8%.
  • The Rams are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
  • Los Angeles has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -112 or shorter.
  • The Colts have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of -108 or more by bookmakers this season.

Who will win? The Rams or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)
  • The Rams have gone 2-0-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Colts have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).
  • In games it has played as 1-point underdogs or more, the Colts have an ATS record of 1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Rams vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • These two teams average 47.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 2.2 more than the total of 45.5.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the point total in this game.
  • The Rams have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
  • Two of the Colts' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.