The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .263 with 72 walks and 74 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (73 of 115), with multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (7.8%).

In 56 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .248 AVG .277 .354 OBP .384 .396 SLG .450 14 XBH 25 8 HR 6 22 RBI 24 43/35 K/BB 54/37 5 SB 6

