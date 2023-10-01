Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.

In the running game, Henry has season stats of 51 rushes for 163 yards and one TD, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He also has five catches on seven targets for 71 yards.

Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Titans have no other running back on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 163 1 3.2 7 5 71 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0

Rep Derrick Henry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.