Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The point total is set at 46.5 points for the game.

The Colts' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Rams. As the Rams prepare for this matchup against the Colts, here are their betting insights and trends.

Colts vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1) 46.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 46.5 -124 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Indianapolis vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts vs. Rams Betting Insights

Indianapolis beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.

As a 1-point favorite or more, the Colts had one win ATS (1-6) last season.

There were seven Indianapolis games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last year.

The Rams covered the spread four times last year (4-6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

There were six Los Angeles games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

