Star running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Check out the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Colts and the Rams.

Sign up to bet on the Colts-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +500

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +460

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 32.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 21.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 69.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 26.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 60.5 (-113) Anthony Richardson 200.5 (-113) 43.5 (-113) -

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 30.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 262.5 (-113) 3.5 (-113) - Van Jefferson - - 29.5 (-113) Kyren Williams - 53.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) Tutu Atwell - - 53.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 71.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.