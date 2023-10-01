Colts vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Star running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Check out the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Colts and the Rams.
Zack Moss Touchdown Odds
- Moss Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Anthony Richardson
|200.5 (-113)
|43.5 (-113)
|-
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|262.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-113)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Kyren Williams
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
