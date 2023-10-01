Based on our computer model, the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the Los Angeles Rams when they meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Colts are averaging 24.7 points per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and they are surrendering 23.3 points per game (18th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL (368 total yards per game) and eighth defensively (284.7 total yards allowed per game).

Colts vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Colts by 1) Toss Up (45) Colts 24, Rams 23

Colts Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Indianapolis has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Indianapolis games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The over/under for this game is 45 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Colts games this season.

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-0-2 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total once this season.

The average total points scored in Rams games this year (45) is 0.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.7 23.3 21 31 26.5 19.5 Los Angeles 23 20.7 23 30 23 16

