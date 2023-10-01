The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under is 45 in the outing.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Colts and the Rams and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have been winning after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering seven points on average in the first quarter.

The Rams have suited up for three games this year, and they have had the lead after the first quarter two times and have trailed one time.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Rams have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In three games this year, the Colts have been outscored in the third quarter two times and won one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

So far this season, the Rams have won the third quarter in one game, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up nine points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Colts vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in one game (0-1).

In the Rams' three games this season, the team has been behind after the first half one time and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 14.7 points on average in the second half.

The Rams have lost the second half two times and won in the second half one time in three games this year.

Rep the Colts or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.