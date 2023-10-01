The New York Jets (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Chiefs and Jets betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 8.5 41.5 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's games this year is 50.3, 8.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).

The Chiefs are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

New York Jets

Every Jets game this season has ended with a combined score under 41.5 points.

New York's outings this season have a 39.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.

This season, the Jets have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 26.0 10 13.3 4 50.3 1 3 Jets 14.0 32 20.3 12 39.5 0 3

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.3 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 28.3 29.0 27.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 40.0 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.5 24.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.