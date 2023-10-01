Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Cincinnati Reds (82-79) and St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.82 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (8-13) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 4.82 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
- Mikolas is looking to record his 14th quality start of the year.
- Mikolas will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- In five of his 34 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Miles Mikolas vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1364 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 780 runs scored. They have the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are 14th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.
- In 18 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Reds this season, Mikolas has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .264.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- Greene (4-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.71, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.393.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals have scored 715 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 209 home runs, 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have gone 7-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
