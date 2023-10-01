The Cincinnati Reds (82-79) and the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, October 1 at Busch Stadium, with Hunter Greene getting the ball for the Reds and Miles Mikolas toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:15 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 15-16 (winning 48.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Reds went 2-4 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 34, or 43%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 28 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.