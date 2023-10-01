Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Titans Game – Week 4
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Bengals vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Bengals to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.6 to 2.5).
- The Bengals have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.
- The Bengals have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- Tennessee has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2.5)
- The Bengals have not covered the spread this season (0-2-1).
- Cincinnati is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1-1).
- The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).
- Tennessee has a record of 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 11.2 fewer points per game, 30.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.1 more points per game (44.6) than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.
- One of the Bengals' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- One of the Titans' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
