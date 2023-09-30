Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
With seven games on the Big Ten Week 5 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Northwestern (+26.5) against Penn State is the best spread bet, while the Louisiana vs. Minnesota matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 5 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Northwestern +26.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 11.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska +17.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan by 10.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Michigan State +12.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 5.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 5 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 48.5 - Louisiana vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: BTN
Under 50.5 - Indiana vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Total: 45.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 36.5 - Michigan State vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 40.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 5 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Penn State
|4-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
|40.5 / 8.8
|449.8 / 219.5
|Wisconsin
|3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
|33.3 / 19.8
|427.5 / 374.8
|Maryland
|4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|37.3 / 12.3
|450.5 / 330.0
|Northwestern
|2-2 (1-1 Big Ten)
|24.0 / 25.8
|337.8 / 372.0
|Michigan
|4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|31.8 / 5.8
|405.3 / 231.5
|Minnesota
|2-2 (1-1 Big Ten)
|21.3 / 21.0
|341.0 / 364.5
|Ohio State
|4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|34.5 / 8.5
|447.5 / 255.5
|Iowa
|3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|21.3 / 17.0
|245.5 / 313.8
|Rutgers
|3-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
|25.5 / 15.3
|324.0 / 308.3
|Illinois
|2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|22.3 / 27.3
|394.8 / 422.8
|Indiana
|2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|21.8 / 19.5
|337.5 / 342.3
|Nebraska
|2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|21.8 / 18.5
|359.3 / 298.0
|Michigan State
|2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 23.3
|377.0 / 371.8
|Purdue
|1-3 (0-1 Big Ten)
|24.0 / 32.3
|397.3 / 404.0
