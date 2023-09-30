Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is USC vs. Colorado?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Colorado 36, USC 35
  • USC has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Trojans have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won every time.
  • Colorado has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Buffaloes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Colorado (+21.5)
  • So far this year USC has two victories against the spread.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (72.5)
  • USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in a game twice this season.
  • This season, Colorado has played two games with a combined score over 72.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 87.5 points per game, 15 points more than the total of 72.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 65.5 66.5 62.5
Implied Total AVG 49.5 49.7 49
ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 63.4 59.8 67
Implied Total AVG 40.3 36.5 44
ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

