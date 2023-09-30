Tommy Edman -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Phillips on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .245 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 78 of 132 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (22%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 22% of his games this year, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .251 AVG .238 .305 OBP .301 .368 SLG .429 14 XBH 28 6 HR 7 28 RBI 19 37/15 K/BB 46/19 15 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings