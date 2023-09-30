On Saturday, Richie Palacios (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .279.

Palacios will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.

Palacios has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).

In five games this year, he has homered (17.2%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Palacios has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (37.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (17.2%).

In six of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .231 AVG .319 .268 OBP .353 .410 SLG .660 3 XBH 8 2 HR 4 7 RBI 9 3/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 1

