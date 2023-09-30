The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 1 point or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

