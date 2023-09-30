Purdue vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|53.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|53.5
|-115
|-104
Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Purdue has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 1 point or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
