The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Purdue is totaling 397.3 yards per game on offense this season (64th in the FBS), and is allowing 404 yards per game (100th) on the other side of the ball. Illinois ranks 97th in the FBS with 22.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 87th with 27.3 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Purdue Illinois 397.3 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.8 (81st) 404 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.8 (106th) 140.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.8 (82nd) 256.8 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (52nd) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 1,027 pass yards for Purdue, completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 95 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 39 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has 212 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 176 yards (44 per game) with four touchdowns.

Deion Burks' team-leading 294 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 35 targets) with three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 22 passes while averaging 70 yards per game.

TJ Sheffield has compiled 16 grabs for 170 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per game.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 879 passing yards (219.8 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 146 yards (36.5 ypg) on 34 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 44 times for 243 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 40 targets.

Pat Bryant has recorded 120 receiving yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Griffin Moore has racked up 107 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

