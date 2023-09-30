Our projection model predicts the Purdue Boilermakers will take down the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ross-Ade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (53.5) Purdue 27, Illinois 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Purdue vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

The Boilermakers have one win against the spread this year.

Purdue has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 1-point favorites.

Purdue has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 1.9 more than the average point total for Purdue games this season.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this season (0-4-0).

Illinois has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 1 point or more this year (0-2).

Out of Fighting Illini four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average total for Illinois games this season is 4.5 less points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boilermakers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 24.0 32.3 24.0 37.3 24.0 17.0 Illinois 22.3 27.3 22.0 25.0 23.0 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.