A pair of the nation's top defenses meet when the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring college football's 14th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), who have the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this game.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking 20th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (260.6 yards allowed per game). Duke's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 276.3 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 424.5 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame Recent Performance

Over the Fighting Irish's last three games, they rank 87th in total offense (461.7 yards per game) and 101st in total defense (326 total yards per game allowed).

With an average of 33.3 points per game on offense and 19.3 points surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Fighting Irish rank 66th and 63rd, respectively, during that stretch.

Over Notre Dame's last three games, it ranks 61st in passing offense (267.7 passing yards per game) and 14th-worst in passing defense (212.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

On offense, the Fighting Irish have averaged 194 rushing yards per game over their last three games (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 113.7 rushing yards on defense over that stretch (78th-ranked).

The Fighting Irish have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In Notre Dame's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Notre Dame has put together a 3-1-1 record against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Notre Dame's five games with a set total.

Notre Dame has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Notre Dame has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,236 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has 591 rushing yards on 77 carries with five touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected nine catches and two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 195 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaden Greathouse has a total of 166 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Jordan Botelho paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame's leading tackler, has 26 tackles and one sack this year.

Ramon Henderson leads the team with one interception, while also recording six tackles and one pass defended.

