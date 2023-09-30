Notre Dame vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring the 18th-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), with the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|52.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|51.5
|-220
|+180
Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
- The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- Duke has compiled a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Devils have won their only game this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
