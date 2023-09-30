The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring the 18th-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), with the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 52.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 51.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Duke has compiled a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils have won their only game this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.